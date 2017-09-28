The disputed R300-million debt at the centre of Home Affairs director-general Mkuseli Apleni’s suspension may be settled in the next few days.

SowetanLIVE has established that a settlement proposal has been sent to Home Affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize via the State Attorney and could be signed and settled before next Friday‚ October 6.

The R300-million debt was incurred eight years ago‚ when the department cut ties with Double Ring Trading 222.

The company was appointed in 2006 to supply mobile offices‚ which enabled the department to send vehicles with Internet connection to remote areas allowing it to process identity documents for the public on the spot.