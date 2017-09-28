Fake cops arrested in Johannesburg
28 September 2017 - 15:14
JHB - RT @neoradise Fake cop bust and arrest taking place right now at cnr Main and Witkoppen @TrafficSA 👮👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/vCITGMiuxA— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 28, 2017
Police spokesman Lt-Col Kay Makhubele was at the scene and said he would provide more information at a later stage.
However‚ a video sent by RobBeezy @TrafficSA on twitter showed the arrest being effected.
This is a developing story.
