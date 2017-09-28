Food stolen during house break-ins shows 'times are tough' in SA

Confidence in the police continued to deteriorate from 57.3% in 2016/17 to 58.8% in 2015/16.

This is reflected in just only more than half of households reporting house break-ins (51.2%) to the police while 37% of house break-ins were reported to Community Policing Forums‚ religious leaders‚ insurance and security companies.

Lehohla said he is not surprised that the public is unhappy with the criminal justice system.

"In a million of things when you only secure 6‚000 prosecutions it means that 94% of the time you (criminals) win. If you were gambling at the casino‚ 94% of the time you would be winning ... In a way crime pays."

Stats SA's chief director of social statistics‚ Isabelle Schmidt‚ said the Victims of Crime Survey almost matches the official crime statistics when they consider reported crimes.

White households were the most satisfied in their interactions with the police (59.5%) while only about a third of black households were satisfied with the police (33.3%).

Lehohla said: "That has to do with the infrastructure that is available. How far the police station is. How efficient is the police in the process ... It almost follows the income levels."

Male-headed households were slightly more targeted at 7.5% while 6.6% of female households were victimised.

Coloured households were targeted the most at 8.9% and black Africans households were the least targeted at 6.9%.

The Western Cape had the highest proportion of households that were victimised while Limpopo had the least.