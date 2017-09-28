South Africa

Food stolen during house break-ins shows 'times are tough' in SA

28 September 2017 - 17:23 By Nico Gous
An estimated total of 1.46 million crime incidents were experienced at 1.15 million households in 2016/17‚ representing 7.2% of all South African households.
Image: iStock Images

Food being stolen in more than one in every five house break-ins reflects that "times are tough" in South Africa‚ says Stats SA Statistician-General Pali Lehohla.

He said on Thursday Stats SA had done other studies which found hunger and poverty had increased.

Stats SA released their Victims of Crime Survey for 2016/17 at their offices in Pretoria on Thursday. The survey included about 30‚000 households with individuals aged 16 years or older to extrapolate the national perception of crime.

It found that food was stolen during 22.8% of the house break-ins. The most common items stolen during house break-ins were electronic equipment (54.4%)‚ cellphones (29.1%) and personal items such as jewellery (25.3%).

Of these crimes house break-ins was the most common (52.9%)‚ followed by livestock theft (11.3%) and home robbery (10%).

A house break-in is when the residents are not home or there is no contact between the residents and the criminals.

"Your home is not very safe‚" Lehohla said.

Confidence in the police continued to deteriorate from 57.3% in 2016/17 to 58.8% in 2015/16.

This is reflected in just only more than half of households reporting house break-ins (51.2%) to the police while 37% of house break-ins were reported to Community Policing Forums‚ religious leaders‚ insurance and security companies.

Lehohla said he is not surprised that the public is unhappy with the criminal justice system.

"In a million of things when you only secure 6‚000 prosecutions it means that 94% of the time you (criminals) win. If you were gambling at the casino‚ 94% of the time you would be winning ... In a way crime pays."

Stats SA's chief director of social statistics‚ Isabelle Schmidt‚ said the Victims of Crime Survey almost matches the official crime statistics when they consider reported crimes.

White households were the most satisfied in their interactions with the police (59.5%) while only about a third of black households were satisfied with the police (33.3%).

Lehohla said: "That has to do with the infrastructure that is available. How far the police station is. How efficient is the police in the process ... It almost follows the income levels."

Male-headed households were slightly more targeted at 7.5% while 6.6% of female households were victimised.

Coloured households were targeted the most at 8.9% and black Africans households were the least targeted at 6.9%.

The Western Cape had the highest proportion of households that were victimised while Limpopo had the least.

