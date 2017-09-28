Grade 2 pupil brings gun to school because of bully

Grade 2 pupil at a primary school in Ekurhuleni brought a firearm to school to prove to a bully that he has a gun.

Police spokesperson Pearl van Staad said officers were called to the school when one of the pupils was reported to be in possession of a firearm.

“When the police arrived at the school they took the boy to a probation officer. He then interviewed the boy to have a proper report. The boy told the officer that he brought the firearm to school to show another boy who was bullying him that he has a gun.

“The boy also told the probation officer that he had seen where his father hides the gun‚” said Van Staad.

She added that police went to the boy’s home and found that the father was not around.

“The mother told the police that the father is a taxi driver who drives long distance taxis‚” she said.

Police are currently searching for the father of the boy.