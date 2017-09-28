Gumtree reveals SA’s best pre-owned cars
South African motorists are feeling the pinch more than ever, with both petrol and diesel expected to increase by more than 30c per litre in the first week of October.
Added pressure from the fuel price hike has many consumers seeking to reduce their monthly instalment and maintenance costs, which means value for money has never been a more imperative factor when buying a car.
In a timely announcement, Gumtree South Africa this week released the finalists for the Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards, a definitive list of the best second-hand buys on the local market, determined in partnership with TransUnion.
The shortlist is a testament to the variety of affordable, quality cars in the pre-owned category, says Jeff Osborne, head of automotive at Gumtree.
“With so many great models at affordable price points, it’s no surprise that most consumers are opting for pre-owned over new. We launched the Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards specifically to celebrate the cars that truly deliver value, so that South African motorists can make smart buying decisions in a tough economic climate.”
Toyota and Volkswagen have come out tops in the shortlist, each boasting six nominations across four categories.
Volkswagen appears to have a strong claim on the everyday city car, with multiple finalists in the categories for medium and performance hatchbacks. Toyota has an impressive showing in the light-hatchback segment with its 2015 Aygo and Etios models and in the SUV segment with its Fortuner and RAV-4.
The shortlist will be judged by a panel of motoring experts based on criteria that are most relevant to the pre-owned category, such as value retention and maintenance costs. The winners will be announced in early November.
The Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards shortlist
Budget car under R110,000
- 2015 Datsun Go 1.2 Lux
- 2015 Honda Brio 1.2 Trend
- 2015 Kia Picanto 1.0LS
- 2015 Renault Sandero 1.4
- 2015 Suzuki Celerio 1.0GA
Light hatchback under R140,000
- 2015 Toyota Aygo 1.0 X-Play
- 2015 Toyota Etios 1.5Xs Sprint (5dr)
- 2015 Ford Figo 1.5 Ambiente
- 2014 Hyundai Grand I10 1.25 Motion
- 2015 VW Polo Vivo Conceptline
Medium hatchback under R260,000
- 2015 Toyota Auris 1.6XR
- 2015 Hyundai Accent Fluid 1.6
- 2015 Mazda 3 1.6 Dynamic 5-dr
- 2015 VW Golf 7 1.4TSI Trendline
- 2015 VW Polo 1.2 TSI Highline
Performance hatchback
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz A45
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz A250
- 2015 VW Golf R DSG
- 2015 VW Polo 1.8 GTI DSG
Crossover between R200,000 and R300,000
- 2015 Mazda CX3 2.0 Individual
- 2015 Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium
- 2015 Honda HR-V 1.5 Comfort CVT
- 2015 Opel Mokka X Cosmo 1.4T
- 2015 Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi Acenta+
Luxury sedan under R475,000
- 2015 Audi A5 2.0TFSI Sportback
- 2015 BMW 320D
- 2015 BMW 330D
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz C200
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz C220 Bluetec
SUV under R325,000
- 2015 Mazda CX-5 2.0 Active Auto
- 2015 Nissan Qashqai Visia
- 2015 Toyota Fortuner 2.5 D-4D Raised Body
- 2015 Toyota RAV-4 2.0 GX 4x2 Auto
Double-cab bakkies 4x2
- 2015 VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDi Highline D/C 4x2
- 2014 Toyota Hilux 3.0l D-4D Raider
- 2015 Isuzu KB 300 LX D/C
- 2014 Nissan Navara 2.5 DCi LE D/C
- 2015 Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi XLT D/C 4x2
To find out more about the Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards, visit gumtree.co.za/awards.
