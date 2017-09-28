Gumtree reveals SA’s best pre-owned cars

South African motorists are feeling the pinch more than ever, with both petrol and diesel expected to increase by more than 30c per litre in the first week of October.

Added pressure from the fuel price hike has many consumers seeking to reduce their monthly instalment and maintenance costs, which means value for money has never been a more imperative factor when buying a car.

In a timely announcement, Gumtree South Africa this week released the finalists for the Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards, a definitive list of the best second-hand buys on the local market, determined in partnership with TransUnion.

The shortlist is a testament to the variety of affordable, quality cars in the pre-owned category, says Jeff Osborne, head of automotive at Gumtree.

“With so many great models at affordable price points, it’s no surprise that most consumers are opting for pre-owned over new. We launched the Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards specifically to celebrate the cars that truly deliver value, so that South African motorists can make smart buying decisions in a tough economic climate.”

Toyota and Volkswagen have come out tops in the shortlist, each boasting six nominations across four categories.

Volkswagen appears to have a strong claim on the everyday city car, with multiple finalists in the categories for medium and performance hatchbacks. Toyota has an impressive showing in the light-hatchback segment with its 2015 Aygo and Etios models and in the SUV segment with its Fortuner and RAV-4.

The shortlist will be judged by a panel of motoring experts based on criteria that are most relevant to the pre-owned category, such as value retention and maintenance costs. The winners will be announced in early November.

The Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards shortlist

Budget car under R110,000

2015 Datsun Go 1.2 Lux 2015 Honda Brio 1.2 Trend 2015 Kia Picanto 1.0LS 2015 Renault Sandero 1.4 2015 Suzuki Celerio 1.0GA

Light hatchback under R140,000

2015 Toyota Aygo 1.0 X-Play 2015 Toyota Etios 1.5Xs Sprint (5dr) 2015 Ford Figo 1.5 Ambiente 2014 Hyundai Grand I10 1.25 Motion 2015 VW Polo Vivo Conceptline

Medium hatchback under R260,000

2015 Toyota Auris 1.6XR 2015 Hyundai Accent Fluid 1.6 2015 Mazda 3 1.6 Dynamic 5-dr 2015 VW Golf 7 1.4TSI Trendline 2015 VW Polo 1.2 TSI Highline

Performance hatchback

2015 Mercedes-Benz A45 2015 Mercedes-Benz A250 2015 VW Golf R DSG 2015 VW Polo 1.8 GTI DSG

Crossover between R200,000 and R300,000

2015 Mazda CX3 2.0 Individual 2015 Ford Ecosport 1.5 TDCi Titanium 2015 Honda HR-V 1.5 Comfort CVT 2015 Opel Mokka X Cosmo 1.4T 2015 Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi Acenta+

Luxury sedan under R475,000

2015 Audi A5 2.0TFSI Sportback 2015 BMW 320D 2015 BMW 330D 2015 Mercedes-Benz C200 2015 Mercedes-Benz C220 Bluetec

SUV under R325,000

2015 Mazda CX-5 2.0 Active Auto 2015 Nissan Qashqai Visia 2015 Toyota Fortuner 2.5 D-4D Raised Body 2015 Toyota RAV-4 2.0 GX 4x2 Auto

Double-cab bakkies 4x2

2015 VW Amarok 2.0 BiTDi Highline D/C 4x2 2014 Toyota Hilux 3.0l D-4D Raider 2015 Isuzu KB 300 LX D/C 2014 Nissan Navara 2.5 DCi LE D/C 2015 Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi XLT D/C 4x2

To find out more about the Gumtree Pre-Owned Car Awards, visit gumtree.co.za/awards.

This article was paid for by Gumtree.