KPMG gets a tongue-lashing

In a scathing legal attack, one of the SA Revenue Service's alleged "rogue unit" members, Johan van Loggerenberg, has accused international auditing firm KPMG of suppressing evidence of criminal offences.

Van Loggerenberg's accusations follow a meeting between former senior SARS officials and senior KPMG SA management on Tuesday. The meetings were over the damage KPMG's report into the alleged SARS rogue unit had caused. KPMG withdrew the report's findings earlier this month.

A statement on Wednesday by Van Loggerenberg's lawyer, Brett Murison, said: "Our client believes the retraction by KPMG SA of the 'summary, conclusions, findings and recommendations' of their so-called 'SARS report' falls way short of the legal, moral and ethical obligations that rest on KPMG SA to correct the wrongs caused by the report."