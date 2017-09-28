South Africa

Much ado about 36 Dutch tourists, but what about the other 390?

28 September 2017 - 06:44 By Tom Eaton
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the robbery of 36 Dutch tourists was an attack on the tourism sector and the economy. File photo.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said the robbery of 36 Dutch tourists was an attack on the tourism sector and the economy. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

On Sunday 36 Dutch tourists were robbed at gunpoint. They are understandably traumatised and have left the country. In other news, 390 South Africans were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. They are understandably traumatised but all of them are still here.

In our crime catastrophe, it was a relatively small and blessedly bloodless footnote. And yet it has dominated headlines this week and even moved Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to stop congratulating himself on Twitter for reaching a million followers (I'm not joking) and to visit the tour group to offer comfort.

On Tuesday he urged us not to buy anything stolen from the Dutch tourists.

But at least he's out there, right?

It raises a much more important question: why is he out there? And when was the last time a senior official visited one of the 390 South Africans who are victims of armed robbery every day?

Fikile Mbalula jumped to help robbed tourists but what about local crime victims?

On Sunday‚ 36 Dutch tourists were robbed at gunpoint. They are understandably traumatised and have left the country. In other news‚ 390 South ...
Ideas
17 hours ago

Nightmare holiday: Dutch tourists robbed and terrorised

Forty-nine hours after a group of Dutch tourists set foot in South Africa for a fun three-week holiday they returned battered and bruised to their ...
News
1 day ago

And why has the media covered this incident so heavily when South Africans need to be tortured by robbers before they warrant a two-paragraph story?

One explanation might be racism. Crimes against whites are viewed as a shocking upheaval and crimes against blacks as some sort of perverted normality.

Ultimately, however, I think that this focus on 36 foreigners is a way of avoiding looking at 55million South Africans.

Our relationship with crime seems defined by cautious avoidance and even exhausted acceptance.

Much better, then, to look at those Dutch tourists, shake our heads and put it all away again for another day.

Some of Dutch robbery victims had safety concerns before trip to SA

The Dutch ambassador to South Africa‚ Marisa Gerards‚ says some of the Dutch tourists who were robbed in Johannesburg on Sunday night booked an ...
News
1 day ago

Dutch tour bus robbery will impact negatively on local tourism: SATSA

The Southern Africa Tourism Association (Satsa) says an incident involving a group of Dutch tourists being robbed on a bus at the weekend will have a ...
News
1 day ago

Travel company continues tours to SA despite group being robbed

The Dutch travel company ANWB will not be stopping tours to South Africa despite a group of Dutch tourists being held up by robbers at the weekend.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Much ado about 36 Dutch tourists, but what about the other 390? South Africa
  2. SA poet barred from UK South Africa
  3. KPMG gets a tongue-lashing South Africa
  4. South African trafficking survivor urges UN to not just act ‘on paper’ South Africa
  5. Police probe alleged gang rape of 28-year-old man South Africa

Latest Videos

#CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X