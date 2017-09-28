One person killed in helicopter crash outside Cape Town
28 September 2017 - 13:08
A helicopter crashed near a high school in Lwandle approximately 50km from Cape Town just after noon on Thursday.
Cape Town traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed that one person‚ the pilot‚ was killed in the crash near Nomzamo High School.
Roads around the crash site have been closed off while emergency services attend to the scene.
This is a developing story.
