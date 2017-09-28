Flamboyant Team Volt SA member Morake Samuel Maluleke lived up to his “Al Capone” moniker when he appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court under heavy police guard on Thursday.

There were at least three police officers in combat gear outside courtroom E and a police officer posted at each of the two entrances to the public gallery.

The stern-faced police officers cleared the packed courtroom before Maluleke‚ who has dozens of pending and withdrawn cases of violent crimes‚ was brought into the courtroom from the holding cells.

One of the police officers said the public‚ including Maluleke’s relatives‚ were kept out of the proceedings "for safety reasons" but did not elaborate.

This reporter was thoroughly frisked before being allowed into the courtroom‚ moments before Maluleke‚ who was in a pair of blue jeans and sweater‚ was led up the stairs amid the rattling of leg irons.