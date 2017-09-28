Pretoria's own ‘Al Capone’ makes dramatic court appearance
Flamboyant Team Volt SA member Morake Samuel Maluleke lived up to his “Al Capone” moniker when he appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court under heavy police guard on Thursday.
There were at least three police officers in combat gear outside courtroom E and a police officer posted at each of the two entrances to the public gallery.
The stern-faced police officers cleared the packed courtroom before Maluleke‚ who has dozens of pending and withdrawn cases of violent crimes‚ was brought into the courtroom from the holding cells.
One of the police officers said the public‚ including Maluleke’s relatives‚ were kept out of the proceedings "for safety reasons" but did not elaborate.
This reporter was thoroughly frisked before being allowed into the courtroom‚ moments before Maluleke‚ who was in a pair of blue jeans and sweater‚ was led up the stairs amid the rattling of leg irons.
Maluleke‚36‚ was nabbed earlier this month after posting pictures of himself with wads of cash on social media‚ resulting in police raiding his home in Brazzaville informal settlement in Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria seizing a Z88 pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.
It later emerged that Maluleke‚ a prominent member of a flashy group called Team Volt SA‚ had at least 24 cases of violent crimes‚ including murder‚ armed robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ hijacking and escaping from custody pending or allegedly dubiously withdrawn against him.
The state revealed on Thursday that a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances had been added to charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition that Maluleke is currently facing. This‚ after a detective close to the investigation said Maluleke was on Friday "positively identified in a case of shooting in Mabopane and was also linked to the murder of a taxi boss in Atteridgeville".
The state asked the matter to be postponed to October 16 for further investigation and for Maluleke to appear in the Dennilton Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo‚ where he allegedly escaped from custody in a case of hijacking.
People gathered outside the court jostled to catch a glimpse of Maluleke‚ who was handcuffed in front‚ as he was led by police to the awaiting vehicle.
