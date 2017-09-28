A former Durbanite and his long-time friend have set a new world record for the longest hole in golf‚ hitting a ball across rugged Mongolian terrain.

South African Ron Rutland and Adam Rolston‚ of Hong Kong‚ set the record when they covered 2‚011km in 20‚093 shots and 135 balls over 80 days.

The two friends teed off at the end of June from the base camp of Khüiten Peak‚ the highest and most westerly point in Mongolia‚ and completed their adventure on September 16. Rolston had played through swamps‚ on frozen rivers and across deserts.

Not only was it an adventure for the duo‚ but they also raised $20‚000 for Laureus Sport For Good - whose goal is to help young people overcome social challenges - and the South African Golf Development Board‚ which takes the game to the people and develops players.

Rutland‚ who was the caddie that pulled a 120kg cart filled with water‚ food‚ 400 golf balls‚ clubs‚ sleeping bags and tents‚ said they were absolutely shattered‚ but delighted with their efforts.

“We ended up covering 2‚011km‚ 150km more than planned‚ played 20‚093 shots‚ 6‚000 more than expected or over par and only used 135 balls‚ compared to the 400 we budgeted on‚" said Rutland.

In an interview with CNN‚ Rolston said the thought of quitting crossed his mind‚ just a few days into the journey.

"The weather in the Altai mountains in the west of Mongolia posed the biggest challenge of the 80-day journey.The first week was miserable‚ unbelievably miserable‚ it was the hardest week of my life. The terrain‚ the bog‚ it was raining so hard and the route was so boggy that the wheels were coming off the cart and I was knee-deep in mud and sleet.

"Putting your tent up in rain and sleet and having to put on wet‚ cold shoes -- I don't think we saw sun for four days. We were doing eight or nine kilometers a day when we had planned to do 25."

He said they encountered intrigue along the way as golf is a relatively unknown sport for many Mongolians.