When almost two thirds of babies’ births were registered in South Africa last year‚ the names of the fathers were missing.

This is according to Stats SA's live births report for 2016‚ released in Pretoria‚ on Thursday.

Of the 969‚415 births registered‚ the names of the fathers were missing on 62%.

StatsSA said: “This finding is consistent to that of the previous years‚ which means information about the age of the natural fathers remain relatively unknown.”

Most mothers were 20 to 29 years old.

Junior was the most popular baby name for boys born in South Africa for the third year in a row‚ followed by Blessing and Gift.