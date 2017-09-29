Residents of two suburbs where the City of Cape Town wants to build affordable housing are worried it will drag down property prices.

Issuing the prospectus for the 11 sites on Friday‚ mayoral committee member for urban development Brett Herron said this had emerged as one of the key concerns in meetings with residents’ associations and interest groups in Woodstock and Salt River.

“Many letters” had also expressed concern about the effect the developments would have on the overall character of the neighbourhoods.

“The sites that we have identified for these developments are derelict‚ unused and an eyesore. We‚ together with the private sector‚ intend to invest millions of rands in these sites‚” Herron said.