A suspected drug mule is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Friday after police found cocaine worth R2-million in her stomach.

Members of the Hawks‚ Crime Intelligence‚ and border police arrested the 35-year-old South African citizen on Wednesday afternoon after they received a tip-off that a drug mule was about to land at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) on a flight from Luanda‚ Angola.

The officers identified the suspect as she retrieved her luggage from the carousel. She was arrested and taken to a medical facility‚ where X-rays revealed "foreign objects" in her abdomen‚ said Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said 78 cocaine-filled capsules were retrieved from her stomach.

Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Western Cape‚ Brigadier Neil Oliver‚ commended the team for the success.

"The vigilance of the team at CTIA‚ being the port of entry‚ shall continue to be at its peak. Members are working around the clock to detect and arrest perpetrators who are under the mistaken impression that they can get away with smuggling drugs into our province‚" he said.