The Auditor General of SA (AGSA) will continue to use KPMG SA's services pending the outcome of investigations into the work done for the controversial Gupta family and the SA Revenue Service report into the so-called rogue unit.

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and his team met with KPMG SA‚ led by new CE Nhlamu Dlomu.

Following the meeting it was decided that the AGSA would continue to secure KPMG's services but only limited to the audits currently allocated to the firm.

"This arrangement will be in place as an annual allocation rather than a two-yearly allocation of audit work‚ as is current practice with all firms we contract with‚" the AGSA said on Friday.