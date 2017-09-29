Cannibal case 'makes us look primitive'

Allegations of cannibalism in Estcourt have set the normally quiet KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town back several decades, its mayor, Jabu Mbhele, said on Thursday.

She was speaking after seven men appeared in court on Thursday on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of human body parts.

The grisly story broke in August when alleged traditional healer Nino Mbatha walked into the Estcourt police station to report that he was in possession of body parts and was tired of being forced to eat human flesh. The incident opened a can of worms as Mbatha led police to his home in Estcourt, where more body parts were recovered. The case was soon taken over by the police's occult crime unit.

Initially five men appeared in court in August, but a sixth man was arrested about three weeks ago and a seventh arrested on the morning of the case.