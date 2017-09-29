South Africa

Cannibal case 'makes us look primitive'

Mayor's dismayed words as infamous Estcourt trial begins

29 September 2017 - 06:27 By Nathi Olifant
BODY PARTS: Seven men accused of eating human flesh appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
BODY PARTS: Seven men accused of eating human flesh appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Allegations of cannibalism in Estcourt have set the normally quiet KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town back several decades, its mayor, Jabu Mbhele, said on Thursday.

She was speaking after seven men appeared in court on Thursday on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of human body parts.

The grisly story broke in August when alleged traditional healer Nino Mbatha walked into the Estcourt police station to report that he was in possession of body parts and was tired of being forced to eat human flesh. The incident opened a can of worms as Mbatha led police to his home in Estcourt, where more body parts were recovered. The case was soon taken over by the police's occult crime unit.

Initially five men appeared in court in August, but a sixth man was arrested about three weeks ago and a seventh arrested on the morning of the case.

'Cannibal' accused wants to plead guilty

One of the seven men accused of eating human flesh wants to plead guilty‚ the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.
News
18 hours ago

Mbhele cut a forlorn figure in court on Thursday. She tucked herself away on the left-hand side of the courtroom. But she glanced often at the accused - Nino Mbatha, 32, Lungisani Magubane, 30, Sithembiso Doctor Sithole, 31, Lindokuhle Masondo, 32, Khayelihle Lamula, 32, Wiseman Madlala, 28 and Sazi Ndlovu, 31.

The matter was adjourned to October 12 because one of the men intended pleading guilty, meaning the case could be escalated to the High Court. The men were remanded.

Although Mbhele was distraught at what the case had done to the town's image, she was optimistic it could turn the corner through social dialogues and prayers.

"It's difficult. Any municipality is about its people, social cohesion and security, so incidents like these make us look primitive," she said.

Crowds gather outside court as seven Estcourt 'cannibals' are set to appear

Hundreds of protesters on Thursday braved icy‚ rainy weather outside the Estcourt Magistrate's Court‚ where seven men accused of eating human flesh ...
News
22 hours ago

Security beefed up ahead of ‘cannibals’ court date

With six men accused of eating human flesh due to appear in an Estcourt court on Thursday‚ police have beefed up security in the KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
1 day ago

Alleged cannibals do not ask for bail

Aunt ashamed she had taken niece to see accused inyanga
News
1 month ago

Angry crowd threatens to kill 'flesh-eaters' at court

Police had a tough time keeping furious protesters at bay outside the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court as five men implicated in a human flesh-eating ...
News
1 month ago

'Flesh-eating' accused sobs in court

One of the men implicated in a grisly case of suspected cannibalism broke down and cried on Monday as he appeared in a KwaZulu-Natal court with his ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Alleged drug mule caught with R2-million worth of cocaine in stomach South Africa
  2. South Africa likely to see higher incidence of heart disease Health & Sex
  3. Selling of jobs at Soweto hospital prompts dismissals South Africa
  4. McKinsey feels heat on Trillian deal South Africa
  5. 7 reasons not to try to win the €177m EuroMillions jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X