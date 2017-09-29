Standing on his 849 hectares and looking out into the distance‚ 35-year-old factory worker Zwelihle Dlamini is elated at the prospects his newly acquired land will bring.

"Today we are very happy‚" he said.

"With this land we are hoping to continue farming and maybe even build a community hall."

Dlamini is a part of eight families‚ all members of the Dlamini clan‚ who have become recipients of a massive land claim in Mchobololo‚ near Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal.

While many of the families dispossessed of the land chose to take financial compensation (to the tune of about R25.3-million for the combined 114 households)‚ the eight Dlamini's took the land - which was worth just shy of R10.6-million.