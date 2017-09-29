Former Cederberg mayor Jonas White has been convicted of corruption relating to a tender contract that was fraudulently awarded to the company of his former lover‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

White was sentenced in the Clanwilliam Regional Court in the Western Cape on Thursday.

He was arrested with his alleged girlfriend‚ Ezelle Bianca Mankay‚ and Philippus Volschenk back in 2013.

"It was the state's case that during October to December 2011‚ White acted beyond his scope of official duties and unduly influenced officials to award three contracts to the value of R460‚000-00 to an entity‚ EBM Management‚ owned by Mankay‚ his girlfriend at the time. The said company quoted to supply food parcels to the municipality of which it never delivered‚" said the Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha.