South Africa

Former Cederberg mayor convicted of corruption but spared jail

29 September 2017 - 12:26 By Naledi Shange
Cederberg mayor Jonas White
Cederberg mayor Jonas White
Image: mybroadband.co.za

Former Cederberg mayor Jonas White has been convicted of corruption relating to a tender contract that was fraudulently awarded to the company of his former lover‚ the Hawks said on Friday.

White was sentenced in the Clanwilliam Regional Court in the Western Cape on Thursday.

He was arrested with his alleged girlfriend‚ Ezelle Bianca Mankay‚ and Philippus Volschenk back in 2013.

"It was the state's case that during October to December 2011‚ White acted beyond his scope of official duties and unduly influenced officials to award three contracts to the value of R460‚000-00 to an entity‚ EBM Management‚ owned by Mankay‚ his girlfriend at the time. The said company quoted to supply food parcels to the municipality of which it never delivered‚" said the Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha.

Tshwane mayoral mansion to be sold

The Tshwane Council has voted to sell the mayoral mansion in Muckleneuk in order to use the proceeds to provide other basic municipal services.
Politics
21 hours ago

Following her arrest‚ Mankay entered into a plea and sentence agreement in October 2016 and agreed to testify against White.

She received a three-year suspended sentence.

"Volschenk's case was withdrawn following a successful representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). White was convicted and sentenced following a plea bargain‚" Ramovha said.

The ex-mayor‚ however‚ will not be serving jail time.

"He has been sentenced to three years‚ suspended for 5 years‚ on condition he is not convicted of any offence that features elements of dishonesty‚ during the period of suspension‚" Ramovha added.

 

Most read

  1. IN HIS OWN WORDS: Fikile Mbalula calls out wanted suspects by name South Africa
  2. Majakaneng murder accused denied bail South Africa
  3. Thandi Maqubela not guilty of her husband's murder‚ appeal court finds South Africa
  4. Former Cederberg mayor convicted of corruption but spared jail South Africa
  5. 7 reasons not to try to win the €177m EuroMillions jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Man implicated in cannibalism case intends to plead guilty
The state's case against Christopher Panayiotou
X