South Africa

Harmony Gold regional manager murdered

29 September 2017 - 17:54 By Penwell Dlamini
The incident happened in Welkom‚ Harmony Mines. It was yesterday in the evening about 6pm.
The incident happened in Welkom‚ Harmony Mines. It was yesterday in the evening about 6pm.
Image: Harmony Gold

Harmony Gold’s regional manager Simphiwe Kubheka was shot dead in his car on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said officers were called to investigate the death of the manager of Tshepong and Phakisa mining operations near Welkom in the Free State.

Kubheka was shot in the head twice.

“We only know that police were called to the scene after the manager was found - with two bullet wounds - dead in his car. We have opened a case of murder and we don’t have any suspect but we are investigating all the leads‚” said Makhele. “The incident happened in Welkom‚ Harmony Mines. It was yesterday in the evening about 6pm.”

It is speculated that Kubheka was killed by zama-zamas (illegal miners). “We are enraged about this murder of a senior mining employee‚ apparently because he was fearlessly working towards eradicating corruption in this industry‚” union Uasa said in a statement on Friday.

“Speculation that Kubheka was attacked and murdered by illegal gold miners … speaks to how unemployment‚ poverty‚ greed and weak leadership work together to push South Africa ever deeper into anarchy‚” the union said.

Most read

  1. Ugandan special forces accused of ejecting MPs from parliament Africa
  2. Harmony Gold regional manager murdered South Africa
  3. Arrests after botched circumcision South Africa
  4. Reopen Cape Town refugee centre‚ appeal court orders home affairs South Africa
  5. Burundi loses bid to stop UN atrocities investigation Africa

Latest Videos

BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
‘Razzmatazz’ Mbalula ready to crush crime, no holds barred
X