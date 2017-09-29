I ask you all‚ I ask the communities and family members or friends‚ to advise these individuals to report to their nearest police station in the next 30 minutes or else my appointment with them stands‚ our teams will track and locate you. We know you are armed and dangerous.

The public must not approach these people as they are deemed dangerous. Those who habour these individuals and assist them to evade the law will be guilty of a serious crime of defeating the ends of justice and subject to prison term if found guilty by the courts of law.

Police are also looking for the following low risk suspects‚ come in‚ we have an appointment: Those are Jonetta and Stephanus van Eeden‚ in Pretoria‚ we must have a chat‚ come in! Also Mr Ralph Haynes of Krugersdorp‚ I am looking for you‚ Come in!

These specialized units will resort under the command of clusters and stations to bring their effectiveness closer to the people.

The TRT will deal with confirmed medium to high-risk policing operations while the supporting highly trained Tracking Teams will focus on evasive dangerous criminals including those who escape prison or skipped bail.

There are currently 27 units in all 9 provinces‚ 3 in Western Cape as I am highly concerned about drug dealing gangs in the Cape Flats‚ the people of the Cape Flats must not live under these circumstances‚ for the sake of 7 year old Ezra Daniels‚ who was shot dead in Grassy Park‚ 9 year old Aqeel Davids shot in Ocean View‚ we are duty bound to box these dangerous criminals in the Cape Flats – the lives of our people in the Cape Flats matter; 4 teams are deployed in Gauteng‚ 4 in Eastern Cape‚ 4 in North West and 1 each in Limpopo and Northern Cape and 6 in KwaZulu-Natal who will immediately deal with high-risk political killings support.

KwaZulu-Natal political killings if allowed to continue would kill this democracy itself‚ I want that cleaned out with arrests made in days‚ weeks and months.

I want us to squeeze these killers-for-hire and those who commission them irrespective of their political stations and roles.

I have tasked the SAPS to provide a controlled criminality environment during the festive season and such operational tasks begin with this launch of the highly skilled TRT and Tracking Teams. The latter are to operate like ghosts‚ you are not going to know they are watching you until it is too late for you.

These teams are ready and capable‚ they are well resourced‚ they will appear out of nowhere and deal with criminals. Whether these criminals are from within the SAPS or otherwise‚ the time is up. The response is going to felt. We will track you down and not sleep until we find you.

We have an appointment with violent criminals‚ I ask them to come in before we come to them. I am also warning those highly armed would be criminals or those who are planning criminality‚ robberies‚ armed attacks on cash in transit to be aware‚ SAPS will outgun you‚ we are ready‚ we are capable and operations against criminality start today.

There will be chopper drops‚ roadblocks‚ stop and search‚ we will saturate key crime hotspots and other top secret methods will be used to do our best in giving our people their country back by force.

I urge the community again‚ please report crime‚ please do not buy stolen goods‚ do not buy counterfeit goods – report suspicious behaviour to police. Communities must set up Community Policing Forums together with the police.

To get our country back we need to have community participation. Let us all clean these streets and take them back.

Soweto Streets are not going to be heaven streets for criminals‚ streets in Soshanguve‚ uMlazi‚ Sobantu‚ KwaZakhele‚ Gugulethu‚ Mitchells Plain and all other areas will be silenced of guns.

Rapists‚ murderers‚ gangs‚ drug dealers‚ hijackers and others will from here on feel the change.

We are taking back the streets!