South Africa

Journalist wins case against SABC

29 September 2017 - 20:43 By Timeslive
A file photo of Vuyo Mvoko, taken in July 2010, and former minister in the presidency, Essop Pahad.
A file photo of Vuyo Mvoko, taken in July 2010, and former minister in the presidency, Essop Pahad.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Loanna Hoffmann

Freelance journalist Vuyo Mvoko on Friday won his case in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) against the SABC‚ which terminated his contract after he and seven others spoke out against the public broadcaster’s interference in editorial independence.

The court ordered that the SABC pay for the legal costs Mvoko.

Seven journalists - Thandeka Gqubule‚ Suna Venter (who died)‚ Foeta Krige‚ Busisiwe Ntuli‚ Jacques Steenkamp‚ Lukhanyo Calata and Krivani Pillay – won their case against the SABC and were reinstated. They were dismissed for opposing the ban on covering violent protests‚ imposed during Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s rule.

But Mvoko‚ who had a three-year contract as a contributing editor‚ was not.

The Centre for Constitutional Rights said on Friday it welcomed the SCA’s decision.

“The decision makes it apparent that the public broadcaster is bound by constitutional considerations”‚ which states that public services must be provided impartially‚ fairly‚ equitably and without bias‚ the centre said.

It also emphasised the Broadcasting Act which states that the SABC belongs to South Africans and so must be free of political interference.

Editor defends publication of Ramaphosa affairs story

Sunday Independent editor Steven Motale says the leaked e-mails he received detailing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s extramarital affairs with ...
Politics
23 days ago

Hlaudi‚ SABC and Tebele ordered to pay legal costs for axing journalists

The Labour Court in Johannesburg has ruled that the SABC‚ its former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former acting head of news Simon Tebele split the ...
Politics
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Journalist wins case against SABC South Africa
  2. Ugandan special forces accused of ejecting MPs from parliament Africa
  3. Harmony Gold regional manager murdered South Africa
  4. Two arrested in Eersterivier for illegal possession of abalone South Africa
  5. Arrests after botched circumcision South Africa

Latest Videos

BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
‘Razzmatazz’ Mbalula ready to crush crime, no holds barred
X