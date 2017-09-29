Light at end of the tunnel for R200,000 graduate

Life has taken a positive turn for David Lekomanyane, the unemployed BTech mining engineering graduate who could not find a job and was due to start a low-paying internship programme in December.

The 26-year-old from Ermelo in Mpumalanga has been contacted by three companies in the mining industry.

His story attracted the interest of the energy industry regulator, which has asked him to forward his CV to be added to its database.

Lekomanyane has met one company representative and has e-mailed his particulars to the other two prospective employers.

Overwhelmed with joy, the University of Johannesburg graduate said: "First I have to see what the companies have to offer. I will give feedback once everything has been finalised."

Lekomanyane completed his studies in 2015. His first-year university fees were covered by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. His third- and fourth-year fees, estimated at R200,000, were funded by the Mining Qualifications Authority.

Lekomanyane's family survives on his grandparents' pension grants and he still owes the NSFAS R32,000. He is the youngest in his family and the only one to go to university.