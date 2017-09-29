Magistrate Jethro Mosime on Friday rubbished rumours that Tebogo Ndlovu‚ who was allegedly shot while stealing oranges on a farm in Mooinooi on August 2‚ is alive and well.

Mosime was delivering bail judgment in the Brits Magistrate’s Court when he poured cold water on claims that Ndlovu was recently spotted on one of the local farms.

Matthew Benson‚ who has been charged with murder and attempted murder following Ndlovu’s mysterious disappearance‚ previously told court through an affidavit that he has a witness that has seen Ndlovu after the abovementioned date.

While delivering judgment on the bail application‚ Mosime said the accused should have informed the investigating officer prior to his arrest if there was a witness with information regarding Ndlovu’s whereabouts.

“If there is such a witness‚ why did the applicant conceal the identity of that witness and fail to inform the investigating officer about the identity of that witness? The applicant faces serious charges and in order to exonerate himself he should have told the officer that there is information that Ndlovu is still alive and well. A statement would have been obtained from that witness and there would be no case against the applicant‚” said Mosime.