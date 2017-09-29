Majakaneng murder accused denied bail
Magistrate Jethro Mosime on Friday rubbished rumours that Tebogo Ndlovu‚ who was allegedly shot while stealing oranges on a farm in Mooinooi on August 2‚ is alive and well.
Mosime was delivering bail judgment in the Brits Magistrate’s Court when he poured cold water on claims that Ndlovu was recently spotted on one of the local farms.
Matthew Benson‚ who has been charged with murder and attempted murder following Ndlovu’s mysterious disappearance‚ previously told court through an affidavit that he has a witness that has seen Ndlovu after the abovementioned date.
While delivering judgment on the bail application‚ Mosime said the accused should have informed the investigating officer prior to his arrest if there was a witness with information regarding Ndlovu’s whereabouts.
“If there is such a witness‚ why did the applicant conceal the identity of that witness and fail to inform the investigating officer about the identity of that witness? The applicant faces serious charges and in order to exonerate himself he should have told the officer that there is information that Ndlovu is still alive and well. A statement would have been obtained from that witness and there would be no case against the applicant‚” said Mosime.
Ndlovu was with two accomplices when he was allegedly shot. His surviving friends have pointed Benson out as the one who fired at them. They claim they left an injured Ndlovu at the scene as they fled.
Ndlovu‚ 24‚ from Majakaneng has not been seen ever since.
Benson has pleaded not guilty and has told court that he did not fire a single shot on the day in question.
“The body is missing from August 2 to date. Six people‚ including the applicant‚ were seen at the scene immediately after the shooting incident. There is a strong likelihood that the evidence was destroyed‚” said Mosime.
The accused was denied bail because it is suspected that he might interfere with witnesses‚ is a flight risk and his release might spark public outrage.
Benson will remain at the Mooinooi police station until his next appearance set for November 7.
Police are still searching for other people that were seen at the farm after the shooting.
Ndlovu’s mother‚ Martha‚ attended Friday’s court proceedings and she seemed pleased with the outcome.
”I welcome the court’s decision‚ but I am still pleading with the accused to give me my child’s body‚” she said.
Benson’s family was also in court but wished to reserve their comments.
