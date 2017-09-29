South Africa

Mashaba livid at 'racist' Cosatu, demands apology for 'fong kong' jibe

29 September 2017 - 06:46 By Penwell Dlamini
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: Sunday Times

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has lashed out at Cosatu for its treatment of his MMC for public safety, Michael Sun, during a march against state capture this week.

Mashaba complained in an open letter to Cosatu yesterday about the behaviour of the federation when it arrived at the city's headquarters in Braamfontein on Wednesday.

Mashaba said Cosatu was well aware that he was in a council meeting when the marchers arrived. He did receive the memorandum and that angered the crowd.

He sent Sun to receive it on his behalf.

Mashaba wrote: " When he greeted your leadership, which included the leader of the SACP, Blade Nzimande, another of your leaders announced to the crowd that the mayor had sent a 'fong kong' to receive the memorandum.

 "Throughout this belittling and racist tirade Nzimande stood quietly. As Michael prepared to sign the memorandum, he was presented to the crowd as 'Mr Lee'."

He described the behaviour of the Cosatu officials as "disgusting and shameful, racist".

Mashaba added that Sun was a loyal South African citizen of Chinese decent and demanded an apology from Cosatu.

