An intervention team has been dispatched to the Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto‚ which has seen jobs being sold and a staff member doing private work while on "leave"‚ amid other challenges.

The Gauteng health department said in a statement it had investigated a public complaint and discovered "this hospital has labour relations challenges and other issues that relates to the selling of jobs which had affected the hospital significantly".

"To date 11 employees had been dismissed‚ nine had resigned‚ and two had absconded from their positions.

"Further investigations are under way in this regard to ensure wrong doers are brought to book‚" the department said.

A clinical manager was also found to have been absent and doing remunerative work outside the public service without permission. He resigned before disciplinary measures could take place.

"We want to follow up this area of absenteeism. It’s very rare for many of our doctors and nurses who work hard‚ but where it happens we need to be intolerant‚" said the department.