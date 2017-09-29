South Africa

Three cops arrested after foiled cellphone store robbery

29 September 2017 - 09:59 By Timeslive
Three police officers were arrested suspects after a foiled robbery at a cellphone store in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStock

Police have arrested eight suspects in connection with a foiled robbery at a cellphone store in the north of Johannesburg.

The attempted robbery took place on Thursday at Fourways Mall‚ police said in a statement.

The crime was thwarted after mall security spotted and held one suspect‚ while members of the Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team pursued and arrested four others on the N1.

Unlicensed firearms were found after police searched the three cars — a BMW‚ Hyundai and Polo — in which the suspects had fled.

Three police officers were later arrested.

“Further investigation is underway to establish whether or not the suspects could be linked to other cellphone store robberies‚ or any other crimes. The investigation will also look into whether more officers and/or suspects could be involved‚” police said in a statement.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange said: “While the arrest of our own is a slap in the face of the Police Service‚ it is at the same time commendable that they were arrested by courageous officers who are committed to fighting crime‚ even if that means putting behind bars our own members.”

