Police have arrested eight suspects in connection with a foiled robbery at a cellphone store in the north of Johannesburg.

The attempted robbery took place on Thursday at Fourways Mall‚ police said in a statement.

The crime was thwarted after mall security spotted and held one suspect‚ while members of the Gauteng Provincial Trio Task Team pursued and arrested four others on the N1.

Unlicensed firearms were found after police searched the three cars — a BMW‚ Hyundai and Polo — in which the suspects had fled.