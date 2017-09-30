Man critical after gunshot wound to stomach

A man‚ believed to be in his late 30s‚ is in a critical condition after he was shot in the stomach in The Straight Road in Pineslopes in Fourways north of Johannesburg on Saturday morning‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said the man was lying in a driveway when paramedics arrived on the scene at about 10.50am. “ER24 and medics from another emergency service treated the man and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene‚” Siddall said.

No other details were immediately available.