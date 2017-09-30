South Africa

Man critical after gunshot wound to stomach

30 September 2017 - 11:45 By Timeslive
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

A man‚ believed to be in his late 30s‚ is in a critical condition after he was shot in the stomach in The Straight Road in Pineslopes in Fourways north of Johannesburg on Saturday morning‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said the man was lying in a driveway when paramedics arrived on the scene at about 10.50am. “ER24 and medics from another emergency service treated the man and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene‚” Siddall said.

No other details were immediately available.

 

READ MORE

Harmony Gold regional manager murdered

Harmony Gold’s regional manager Simphiwe Kubheka was shot dead in his car on Thursday night.
News
18 hours ago

One person killed in helicopter crash outside Cape Town

A helicopter crashed near a high school in Somerset West approximately 50km from Cape Town just after noon on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

11 killings spark heavy police presence in Cape Town community

Police flooded a Cape Town informal settlement on Saturday after 11 people were shot dead.
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Man critical after gunshot wound to stomach South Africa
  2. Mbalula backs investigation led by top cop in 'vigilante' killings South Africa
  3. Vigilantism fears after 11 Friday night killings in Cape Town community South Africa
  4. 11 killings spark heavy police presence in Cape Town community South Africa
  5. Journalist wins case against SABC South Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X