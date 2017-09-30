Over 600 members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have embarked on a strike at the South 32 aluminium smelter in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Numsa KZN regional chairperson Mbuso Ngubane said that the workers had downed tools on Saturday morning because they were “fed up with the bosses’ attempts to rob workers of their hard-earned increase”.

The union is demanding a 7.5% increase as part of a one-year wage deal – but 8.2% for the lowest-earning workers. It also wants South 32 to contribute towards medical aid and provide a R5‚000 housing allowance to workers. Other demands include a 20% performance bonus for all employees and equal pay for equal work. The union said in some cases‚ the salary gap between workers doing the same work was “as wide as R200‚000” per annum.

“Numsa’s collective agreement should be extended as a collective agreement to all trade unions as we are in the majority‚” Ngubane said.