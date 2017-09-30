South Africa

Rename Mthatha Airport after Matanzima‚ says Mandla Mandela

30 September 2017 - 15:41 By Tembile Sgqolana
Mandla Mandela. File photo.
Mandla Mandela. File photo.
Image: Supplied

ANC MP and Mvezo chief Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela has called on the government to rename Mthatha Airport after the late Kaizer Daliwonga Matanzima of the Western Thembuland‚ who was the prime minister of the former Transkei.

Mandela‚ grandson of the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela‚ was speaking at the funeral of Matanzima’s wife‚ Nozuko Hazel Matanzima‚ in Gwatyu village near Cofimvaba on Saturday.

The airport was previously known as the K D Matanzima Airport named after the then Transkei prime minister.

Mandela said Matanzima’s name could not just be erased from the history of this country.

“There were people who visited us‚ wanting to name the airport in honour of Nelson Dalibhunga Mandela. We said if they want to honour Dalibhunga they must name the Port Elizabeth airport after Mandela‚” he said.

Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo sent his condolences to the Matanzima family.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Zoleka Mandela cleared by doctors after cancer scare

Zoleka Mandela has let out a sigh of relief after oncologists confirmed that a lump detected in her chest three weeks ago was not cancerous.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zoleka Mandela's birthday tribute to her gran Ma Winnie is heart-warming

Winnie Madikizela Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka has joined the nation in celebrating her 81st birthday.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

IN FULL | Goodbye new, alien and corrupt ANC‚ I quit - Makhosi Khoza

Statement by Makhosi Khoza in Johannesburg on Thursday 21 September 2017
Politics
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Bombed anti-apartheid church will hold service on Sunday South Africa
  2. Rename Mthatha Airport after Matanzima‚ says Mandla Mandela South Africa
  3. Body of murdered Limpopo woman found buried in dry river bed South Africa
  4. Policeman killed outside West Rand pub South Africa
  5. Egypt "hunting down" gays, conducting forced anal exams Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X