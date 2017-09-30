ANC MP and Mvezo chief Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela has called on the government to rename Mthatha Airport after the late Kaizer Daliwonga Matanzima of the Western Thembuland‚ who was the prime minister of the former Transkei.

Mandela‚ grandson of the late struggle icon Nelson Mandela‚ was speaking at the funeral of Matanzima’s wife‚ Nozuko Hazel Matanzima‚ in Gwatyu village near Cofimvaba on Saturday.

The airport was previously known as the K D Matanzima Airport named after the then Transkei prime minister.

Mandela said Matanzima’s name could not just be erased from the history of this country.

“There were people who visited us‚ wanting to name the airport in honour of Nelson Dalibhunga Mandela. We said if they want to honour Dalibhunga they must name the Port Elizabeth airport after Mandela‚” he said.

Jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo sent his condolences to the Matanzima family.

- DispatchLIVE