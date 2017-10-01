An off-duty security guard‚ believed to be in his 20s‚ was shot multiple times in section 26 of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion south of Pretoria on Saturday‚ ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics found the man had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest‚ head and arm when they arrived on the scene at around 6pm. “He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital under advanced care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene‚” said Siddall.

No further details were immediately available.