South Africa

Off-duty security guard shot multiple times

01 October 2017 - 11:36 By Timeslive
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

An off-duty security guard‚ believed to be in his 20s‚ was shot multiple times in section 26 of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion south of Pretoria on Saturday‚ ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics found the man had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest‚ head and arm when they arrived on the scene at around 6pm. “He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital under advanced care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene‚” said Siddall.

No further details were immediately available.

Most read

  1. Joburg’s inner city revitalisation plan given the green light South Africa
  2. Modern humans emerged earlier than previously thought‚ study finds Sci-Tech
  3. Man found with stab wounds on remote gravel road South Africa
  4. Saudi university to open driving school for women World
  5. Satmas turn political as peaceful protesters take to the stage South Africa

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X