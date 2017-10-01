South Africa

Pretoria man attacked with machete

01 October 2017 - 15:37 By Sipho Mabena
Machete. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A Pretoria man is recovering in hospital after he was hacked with a machete in Plastic View informal settlement‚ near Garsfontein in Pretoria east.

Paramedics said the man was found lying motionless on the street by security guards patrolling the area.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon around 2:30‚ ER24 spokesperson‚ Annine Siddall‚ said

She said they did not have much detail‚ only that paramedics received a call from the security company about the emergency.

“He was stabilised on the scene and rushed to Mamelodi hospital‚” she said.

