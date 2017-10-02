South Africa

City Power board appoints new MD

02 October 2017 - 17:23 By Penwell Dlamini
Johannesburg City Power employees. File photo.
Johannesburg City Power employees. File photo.
Image: http://www.joburg.org.za

The board of City Power‚ the electricity entity of the City of Johannesburg‚ appointed Lerato Setshedi as its new managing director on Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that the City Power Board of Directors has appointed Mr Lerato Setshedi as the entity’s new Managing Director‚ effective from today‚ 2 October 2017. Mr. Setshedi joined City Power in 2002 as a Maintenance Manager and rose through the ranks to hold the positions of Manager of Field Services; General Manager of Support Services; General Manager of Technology; Director of Metering Services and now Managing Director‚” said Lael Bethlehem‚ City Power chairperson.

In July‚ then MD Sicelo Xulu was fired following allegations of misconduct.

At the time of Xulu’s axing‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said a forensic report provided to City Power’s board had detailed serious misconduct.

Xulu was placed on special leave in February. Although the actual details of Xulu’s alleged misconduct were not released‚ Mashaba warned that he could face criminal proceedings.

The new MD has academic qualifications which include a Master’s Degree from the University of La Sorbonne in France‚ a BSc Degree in Electrical Engineering and Electronics from the University of Cape Town‚ and he has completed programmes in middle management‚ accelerated management and executive development.

“The Board is cognisant of the many challenges facing City Power and it is looking forward to building a culture of efficiency‚ service and good governance under Mr Setshedi's leadership. The institution has weathered significant challenges in the past‚ which includes challenges in leadership‚ and we wish the new MD well in his role and have full confidence that he will lead the entity to new heights‚” said Bethlehem.

READ MORE

A golden past, a black future

Once the gold-mining heart of Gauteng, Merafong City faces an economic meltdown as Eskom threatens to cut off the municipality's electricity supply ...
News
10 hours ago

SA's inland metros top spenders on municipal services

South Africa’s major inland metros are spending more money on municipal services per resident than many of their coastal counterparts.
News
5 days ago

City Power contractor arrested for alleged corruption

An official working for a City Power contractor has been arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a bribe of R3‚000 from a resident in Midrand‚ ...
News
9 days ago

Most read

  1. State to oppose bail for man in two trials for killing mother and wife South Africa
  2. City Power board appoints new MD South Africa
  3. Stephen Paddock: retired accountant, Vegas gunman World
  4. Striking 10111 workers threaten legal action against SAPS South Africa
  5. Firearms stolen from traffic department‚ building set alight South Africa

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
Two dead and 24 wounded by gunfire in Las Vegas
X