The board of City Power‚ the electricity entity of the City of Johannesburg‚ appointed Lerato Setshedi as its new managing director on Monday.

“I am pleased to announce that the City Power Board of Directors has appointed Mr Lerato Setshedi as the entity’s new Managing Director‚ effective from today‚ 2 October 2017. Mr. Setshedi joined City Power in 2002 as a Maintenance Manager and rose through the ranks to hold the positions of Manager of Field Services; General Manager of Support Services; General Manager of Technology; Director of Metering Services and now Managing Director‚” said Lael Bethlehem‚ City Power chairperson.

In July‚ then MD Sicelo Xulu was fired following allegations of misconduct.

At the time of Xulu’s axing‚ Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said a forensic report provided to City Power’s board had detailed serious misconduct.

Xulu was placed on special leave in February. Although the actual details of Xulu’s alleged misconduct were not released‚ Mashaba warned that he could face criminal proceedings.

The new MD has academic qualifications which include a Master’s Degree from the University of La Sorbonne in France‚ a BSc Degree in Electrical Engineering and Electronics from the University of Cape Town‚ and he has completed programmes in middle management‚ accelerated management and executive development.

“The Board is cognisant of the many challenges facing City Power and it is looking forward to building a culture of efficiency‚ service and good governance under Mr Setshedi's leadership. The institution has weathered significant challenges in the past‚ which includes challenges in leadership‚ and we wish the new MD well in his role and have full confidence that he will lead the entity to new heights‚” said Bethlehem.