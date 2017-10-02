Five families left with nothing after council flats fire

The roofs of the five flats were destroyed by the fire and the ground floors were flooded when firefighters put out the blaze.

"Disaster management has told us that they are investigating but we have not been told about alternative accommodation for us‚" Zungu said.

DA councillor Geoff Pullan contacted city officials but was told that the residents could not be put up in a municipal hall.

"They could try to live in the bottom part of the flats but it appears that the city does not have any mop up teams nor a strategy to get the water out of those flats‚" he said.

A response from eThekwini Municipality is pending.