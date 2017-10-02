Five killed in weekend of violence in Flagstaff

Four people were killed in suspected alcohol-related murders in a violent weekend in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

A fifth person was also found killed but police are not sure when he was killed.

Police spokesman Captain Mduduzi Godlwana said on Monday the five murders were reported between late last week and Sunday morning and included a shooting‚ stabbing and assault.

He said in the first incident Lusikisiki police were calling for community assistance to identify the body of a man believed to be 50 years old.

Godlwana said police suspected that these murders were liquor-related.

Godlwana said police were investigating murder cases for all the incidents and no arrests have been made.

Community assistance is also requested as some of the bodies are yet to be identified. Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station.