Hitmen after Pretoria's 'Al Capone', say police

Security around flamboyant Pretoria murder and robbery suspect Morake Samuel Maluleke has been ramped up over fears he could be killed.

A specialised team now guards him in court and prison.

A detective on the case said there was good reason to believe cash-in-transit syndicates and taxi bosses wanted the man known as Pretoria's "Al Capone" dead.

"It is hectic. We have had to tighten security because of information that his life is in danger. It is because of his links to cash-in-transit and taxi killings .they want to kill him," the policeman said.

Maluleke was arrested at his home in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, after posting pictures and videos of himself with wads of cash on social media. Police seized a Z88 pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition during the arrest.

It later emerged Maluleke, a member of a group called Team Volt SA, had at least 24 cases of violent crimes, including murder, armed robbery, hijacking and escaping from custody pending or "dubiously withdrawn" against him.

He is expected in the Moutse Magistrate's Court, in Dennilton, Limpopo, soon.