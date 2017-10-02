South Africa

Hitmen after Pretoria's 'Al Capone', say police

02 October 2017 - 06:55 By Sipho Mabena
Hand-cuffed Morake Samuel Maluleke, aka 'Al Capone' being led out of court under heavy police guard on 28 September 2017. File photo.
Hand-cuffed Morake Samuel Maluleke, aka 'Al Capone' being led out of court under heavy police guard on 28 September 2017. File photo.
Image: SIPHO MABENA

Security around flamboyant Pretoria murder and robbery suspect Morake Samuel Maluleke has been ramped up over fears he could be killed.

A specialised team now guards him in court and prison.

A detective on the case said there was good reason to believe cash-in-transit syndicates and taxi bosses wanted the man known as Pretoria's "Al Capone" dead.

"It is hectic. We have had to tighten security because of information that his life is in danger. It is because of his links to cash-in-transit and taxi killings .they want to kill him," the policeman said.

Maluleke was arrested at his home in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, after posting pictures and videos of himself with wads of cash on social media. Police seized a Z88 pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition during the arrest.

It later emerged Maluleke, a member of a group called Team Volt SA, had at least 24 cases of violent crimes, including murder, armed robbery, hijacking and escaping from custody pending or "dubiously withdrawn" against him.

He is expected in the Moutse Magistrate's Court, in Dennilton, Limpopo, soon.

Pretoria's own ‘Al Capone’ makes dramatic court appearance

Flamboyant Team Volt SA member Morake Samuel Maluleke lived up to his “Al Capone” moniker when he appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court ...
News
3 days ago

Local 'Al Capone' runs out of road

SAPS to revive withdrawn charges against Morake Maluleke
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Hopes dim for Zimbabwe's economy Africa
  2. Damning report by engineers on state-run infrastructure South Africa
  3. SA couple win fight not to be deported from the UK South Africa
  4. 23 dead in Cape Town's Marikana as war rages between gangs, vigilantes South Africa
  5. Spain plays hardball with restive Catalans World

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch
X