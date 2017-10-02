A Limpopo businessman hopped between courtrooms today as he appeared for the murders of his wife and his mother on separate occasions.

Rameez Patel‚ 32‚ was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his mother. He was out on R250,000 bail for the murder of his wife‚ Fatima‚ at the time.

He made a brief appearance in the Polokwane magistrate’s court. The murder case involving his mother was postponed to October 11 for bail application.

Just moments after the magistrate’s court appearance‚ Patel had to be rushed to the Limpopo High Court where he is standing trial for allegedly murdering his wife in 2015.

Patel’s lawyer Tumi Mokwena made an application for the trial to be postponed‚ saying he was unable to consult with Patel due to his unforeseen incarceration over the weekend.

“The defence is still unable to proceed due to an extraordinary event in the context of this trial‚” Mokwena said. He said Patel’s recent incarceration hindered consultation‚ adding that his client was not able to respond to questions when he tried talking to him. “The accused himself was very emotional. He was all the time sobbing and crying‚” Mokwena said.

State prosecutor Mashudu Mudau objected to the postponement‚ saying that the trial had gone on for too long. Mudau said the case had been postponed eight times on previous occasions. “We are going to be regarded as a circus with no end. We should proceed‚” he said.

Judge Joseph Raulinga said he would not postpone the matter any further. Raulinga‚ however‚ allowed for the matter to stand down until tomorrow to give Mokwena time to consult with his client.

“I understand that he has been arrested apparently for his mother’s murder but that does not mean that the case cannot proceed‚” Raulinga said.

Patel had been released on bail more than a year ago after he was charged with allegedly shooting and killing his wife in their home in Nirvana.

According to police reports‚ Patel’s mother Mahejeen Banu Patel was shot by an armed suspect in the presence of her domestic worker on September 19. The 51-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.

Provincial police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoape said they arrested her son after intensive investigations by detectives linked him to the case.