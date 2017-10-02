No clarity yet on whether any South Africans injured or killed in Las Vegas shooting
02 October 2017 - 12:06
At least 20 people were gunned down and more than a 100 others wounded when a gunman opened fire at the concert in the gambling capital on Sunday.
Reuters reported the alleged gunman had since been killed.
Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo was quoted as saying that his death came after police "engaged the suspect".
The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
