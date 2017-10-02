Pashio said despite several meetings held with the councillor and his grouping‚ last week workers were held captive on site‚ he was verbally attacked on site and people’s lives were threatened‚ hence they appealed to the court to intervene.

Mthobeni denied allegations of corruption and said he was asked by residents to intervene and fight for their rights as they thought he was involved in the development.

“I explained that I knew nothing about the development and they requested me to take their demands to Safari. People want to be involved in the development as general workers‚ as sub-contractors for skills transfer. We do not know the community liaison officer‚ we do not know who appointed the safety officer or people manning the labour desk. The community is not represented‚ the end-users of the mall. This is what I presented to the developer‚” he said.

Ntsaki Chauke‚ 35‚ said she was angry that the community was fighting with the contractor‚ a private entity‚ but blocked the road to inconvenience other residents.

“This is not fair to other people. We have to drive over rocks‚ bottles and all that. People should learn to direct their anger to the correct people‚” she said.

The developer said more than 300 job opportunities will be created‚ with the mall‚ which will bring the first McDonald's drive-through to the township‚ expected to be completed in November next year.