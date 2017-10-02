SARS boss writes to Parliament about his dissatisfaction with KPMG investigation

South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane has written to the chairman of Parliament's finance committee Yunus Carrim to register his "dissatisfaction" with the manner in which KPMG deal with its report into the "rogue" unit at SARS.

Moyane has rejected KPMG's withdrawal of the forensic audit report on alleged irregularities and misconduct in relation to the unit and told Carrim that SARS was willing to engage with the committee on the matter.

KPMG International withdrew the report last month after an investigation found that KPMG SA had "failed to appropriately apply quality controls" in preparing it. It has offered to repay SARS the R23m it received for the work or to donate it to a charity.