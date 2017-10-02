SARS boss writes to Parliament about his dissatisfaction with KPMG investigation
South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane has written to the chairman of Parliament's finance committee Yunus Carrim to register his "dissatisfaction" with the manner in which KPMG deal with its report into the "rogue" unit at SARS.
Moyane has rejected KPMG's withdrawal of the forensic audit report on alleged irregularities and misconduct in relation to the unit and told Carrim that SARS was willing to engage with the committee on the matter.
KPMG International withdrew the report last month after an investigation found that KPMG SA had "failed to appropriately apply quality controls" in preparing it. It has offered to repay SARS the R23m it received for the work or to donate it to a charity.
Democratic Alliance finance spokesman David Maynier said that rather than the committee scrutinising KPMG International’s handling of the controversy surrounding the SARS “rogue unit” as Moyane wants it to do‚ it should scrutinise SARS’s handling of the controversy instead.
He has asked Carrim to schedule hearings to scrutinise SARS’s investigative review of the so-called SARS “rogue unit” and that in preparation for this MPs be given access to a number of documents including copies of the draft and final report‚ the service level agreement between SARS and KPMG SA; copies of all communication between SARS and KPMG SA relating to the investigation.
"It’s time for the Standing Committee on Finance to step up and fulfil its constitutional obligation to scrutinise the controversy surrounding the SARS “rogue unit”‚ which it has failed to do for years in Parliament‚" Maynier said.
- BusinessLive
