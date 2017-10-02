South Africa

Silent protest in CT to raise awareness about human trafficking

02 October 2017 - 15:07 By Nashira Davids And Bianca Capazario
Grizelda Grootboom, civil society representative from South Africa and survivor of human trafficking, addresses the high-level meeting of the General Assembly to appraise progress achieved in the implementation of the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons.
Image: United Nations

Less than a week ago human trafficking survivor Chrizelda Grootboom pleaded with the world to help victims to reclaim their dignity. On Monday‚ in the Western Cape where she grew up‚ local authorities announced that they will be leading a silent protest in Cape Town to raise awareness about the scourge.

Grootboom‚ invited to address a high level meeting on human trafficking at the United Nations in New York‚ told of how she grew up in poverty in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats. She was desperate for a new life and when her friend presented her with an opportunity to leave - she took it.

She ended up in Johannesburg where she was locked up‚ drugged‚ beaten and repeatedly raped. She was forced to work as a sex slave for about 10 years.

According to a statement by the MEC for social development‚ Albert Fritz‚ reliable statistics on human trafficking are difficult to find. But a study - Trafficking in Persons in the SADC Region: Baseline Report: 2016 - found that poverty and unemployment are primary factors fuelling the industry.

"Nationally‚ the social development department dealt with 220 cases of human trafficking in 2016. As a province‚ we have also dealt with cases of trafficking‚ including a case last year of five young boys from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)‚ who had been recruited and deceived into travelling to Cape Town under the impression of having secured places at a top soccer club’s training academy‚'' the statement read. "More recently‚ in August this year‚ the Department intervened in a case of a 22-year-old woman from Gauteng who was trafficked to Cape Town for the purposes of sexual exploitation."

Department officials will start their silent protest in St Georges Mall in Cape Town along with NGO partners on Wednesday. This is to coincide with Human Trafficking Awareness Week‚ which runs from October 2 to 6.

"South Africa continues to be a source‚ transit and destination country for victims of trafficking. Criminal traffickers are increasingly becoming organised crime syndicates‚ and use deceptive means to potentially abduct and traffic adults and children."

Grootboom told UN delegates that from between the ages of 18 and 26 she moved between brothels and strip clubs after she was kicked out of the house in Johannesburg where she forced into sexual servitude.

She found herself at a Port Elizabeth brothel during the 2010 soccer world cup. She fell pregnant but was forced to have an abortion and found herself back at work three hours later. Eventually she found her way back to Cape Town. Free now‚ she said "the boils‚ the HIV‚ the headaches are a reminder every day that I was a sex slave.

