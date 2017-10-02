Less than a week ago human trafficking survivor Chrizelda Grootboom pleaded with the world to help victims to reclaim their dignity. On Monday‚ in the Western Cape where she grew up‚ local authorities announced that they will be leading a silent protest in Cape Town to raise awareness about the scourge.

Grootboom‚ invited to address a high level meeting on human trafficking at the United Nations in New York‚ told of how she grew up in poverty in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats. She was desperate for a new life and when her friend presented her with an opportunity to leave - she took it.

She ended up in Johannesburg where she was locked up‚ drugged‚ beaten and repeatedly raped. She was forced to work as a sex slave for about 10 years.

According to a statement by the MEC for social development‚ Albert Fritz‚ reliable statistics on human trafficking are difficult to find. But a study - Trafficking in Persons in the SADC Region: Baseline Report: 2016 - found that poverty and unemployment are primary factors fuelling the industry.