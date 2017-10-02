Brown said at the time she had instructed her department to prepare a probe into Eskom: “I’ve instructed my department to draw up the terms of reference for a broad scale inquiry. This will be the first one that I am doing myself.

“We are considering asking the SIU to review the contents of all reports into alleged wrongdoing at Eskom‚ conduct further investigations as necessary and report to a retired judge. I would like the judge to consider the SIU’s report‚ make recommendations on remedial actions to me and I will brief‚ if necessary‚ the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] on all recommendations‚” Brown said.

Pandor said the SIU would prioritise this investigation and work speedily and meticulously to see its completion.

Addressing the Power-Gen and DistribuTech Africa Conference in Johannesburg in July‚ Brown said Eskom faced serious allegations of corruption and maladaministration.

Brown also said although none of these allegations had been proven in a court of law‚ she said the allegations had fundamentally eroded Eskom's integrity.