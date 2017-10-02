South Africa

SIU awaits proclamation to probe Eskom

02 October 2017 - 16:27 By Ernest Mabuza
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility ESKOM near Sasolburg, South Africa, March 2, 2016.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is closer to start investigating corruption and state capture at power utility Eskom‚ but it is awaiting a proclamation from the presidency.

The unit on Monday said after extensive engagements with the Department of Public Enterprises and receipt and assessment of the necessary documents‚ the scoping of the investigation into the alleged maladministration and malpractice at Eskom has been completed.

SIU spokeswoman Nazreen Pandor said the unit had submitted its motivation for the investigation to the Department of Justice.

The department will then forward the request to the presidency in the next few weeks for him to make a proclamation‚ she said. “The proclamation process is being followed in accordance with the SIU Act and applicable processes‚” Pandor said.

In July‚ Public Enterprises minister Lynne Brown announced that she had asked the Special Investigating Unit to look into all allegations of impropriety against Eskom over the past 10 years.

Eskom has been hit by damaging scandals in the past year‚ including the generous pension package awarded to former CEO Brian Molefe‚ allegations that former interim CEO Matshela Koko favoured his stepdaughter in granting contracts and details of special treatment on coal contracts given to Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

Brown said at the time she had instructed her department to prepare a probe into Eskom: “I’ve instructed my department to draw up the terms of reference for a broad scale inquiry. This will be the first one that I am doing myself.

“We are considering asking the SIU to review the contents of all reports into alleged wrongdoing at Eskom‚ conduct further investigations as necessary and report to a retired judge. I would like the judge to consider the SIU’s report‚ make recommendations on remedial actions to me and I will brief‚ if necessary‚ the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] on all recommendations‚” Brown said.

Pandor said the SIU would prioritise this investigation and work speedily and meticulously to see its completion.

Addressing the Power-Gen and DistribuTech Africa Conference in Johannesburg in July‚ Brown said Eskom faced serious allegations of corruption and maladaministration.

Brown also said although none of these allegations had been proven in a court of law‚ she said the allegations had fundamentally eroded Eskom's integrity.

