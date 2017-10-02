Vuwani learners back to school
The basic education department has welcomed a decision by the Vuwani residents in Limpopo to lift a government services shutdown that has resulted in thousands of learners missing out on schooling in that area.
The decision to lift the shutdown was taken during a mass meeting held in Vuwani on Monday morning‚ where community members decided to suspend their protest in order to ensure learners would no longer be adversely affected.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said they were pleased that learners would be able to resume schooling‚ especially Grade 12 learners who they have been worried about as the countdown to the start of examinations drew closer.
“We are ready to implement the catch-up plan for learners to ensure they are ready for their examinations‚” the minister said on Monday.
She expressed her gratitude to the Vuwani Community for ensuring schools reopened. “We would like to expressly appreciate the support and cooperation of the Vuwani community for working with us in prioritising education and ensuring learners can return to school‚” Motshekga said.
The department said the catch-up plan would be implemented immediately‚ starting with a meeting of circuit managers and district directors on Monday afternoon to prepare for Grade 12 learners who will go back to school on Tuesday and for all other learners who will go back to school next week Monday.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that with just 20 days to go before the start of the National Senior Certificate examinations‚ this resumption of schooling in the area was even more pertinent for the Grade 12 learners.
He said the Department of Basic Education will be working closely with the Provincial Education Department to monitor the implementation of a comprehensive catch-up plan to ensure learners will be adequately supported and prepared to sit for their examinations.
“At this stage the 1 657 grade 12 learners are the priority. A total of 78 schools were affected by the shutdown‚ 26 secondary schools and 52 primary schools‚ with a total of more than 29 000 learners‚” he said.
