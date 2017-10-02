Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said they were pleased that learners would be able to resume schooling‚ especially Grade 12 learners who they have been worried about as the countdown to the start of examinations drew closer.

“We are ready to implement the catch-up plan for learners to ensure they are ready for their examinations‚” the minister said on Monday.

She expressed her gratitude to the Vuwani Community for ensuring schools reopened. “We would like to expressly appreciate the support and cooperation of the Vuwani community for working with us in prioritising education and ensuring learners can return to school‚” Motshekga said.

The department said the catch-up plan would be implemented immediately‚ starting with a meeting of circuit managers and district directors on Monday afternoon to prepare for Grade 12 learners who will go back to school on Tuesday and for all other learners who will go back to school next week Monday.