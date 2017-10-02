South Africa

Woman faces part amputation after trying to separate two hyenas

02 October 2017 - 18:17 By Alex Patrick
The medics were already tending to people at a truck crash when a car came bearing a badly injured woman in her 50s - she had tried to seperate two fighting hyenas and nearly lost her hand.
The medics were already tending to people at a truck crash when a car came bearing a badly injured woman in her 50s - she had tried to seperate two fighting hyenas and nearly lost her hand.
Image: Emer-G-Med

What started out as a fairly routine rescue for Johannesburg paramedics took an unusual turn after a helicopter meant for a truck crash victim had to instead airlift to hospital a middle-aged woman who tried to break up a fight between two hyenas - and nearly lost her hand doing so.

Paramedics were attending a truck crash on the R512 near Lanseria‚ North West of Johannesburg‚ on Monday afternoon.

According to Emer-G-Med Operations Manager‚ Jurgen Kotze‚ a large sand truck rear-ended another large truck‚ entrapping a male passenger.

Kotze said the extrication process took around 90 minutes.

"Whilst we were working on him‚ in the backup of traffic‚ a car came through with a badly injured woman in her 50s.

"The woman had tried to break up a fight between two hyenas on a neighbouring game farm and subsequently suffered a partial amputation of her left hand."

Kotze said the woman was allegedly a hyena handler.

The woman was flown to Millpark hospital.

Kotze said the truck crash victim was transported to hospital via ambulance with a possible fractured pelvis and two possible fractured femurs.

Most read

  1. 64-year-old gunman kills 58, injures hundreds, in Las Vegas concert attack World
  2. WATCH | Don't look down! Man gets stuck using wire to escape hotel bill World
  3. At least 17 killed in Cameroon separatist clashes: Amnesty Africa
  4. Trump says Las Vegas massacre an 'act of pure evil' World
  5. “Blade Runner Killer” movie outrages Reeva's parents South Africa

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X