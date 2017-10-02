“While these universities choose only the most well-rounded‚ brightest and promising young adults‚ students must also be able to demonstrate that they will be able to cope with the challenges and demands of studying abroad at these elite institutions‚” says Rees.

“Naturally‚ these universities require the highest levels of academic excellence from prospective students‚ but sports and arts talents as well as leadership and community contribution and involvement may be significant contributors too‚” she said.

Rees said she was grateful for the relationships Crawford College had been able to cement with these institutions over the past few years‚ as it provided learners with a world of options.

“We do a college tour to the USA where students are able to see the campuses‚ meet students and get a feel for the environment before having to make the major life decision about whether they want to study abroad and‚ if so‚ where. In addition‚ our students are now able to connect via Skype‚ through the IvySpace portal‚ to get access to the faculties‚ students and alumni of these universities. In this way‚ they are able to get valuable advice and insights from people on site‚ at a huge range of campuses.”

Roy Douglas‚ CEO of ADvTECH group‚ owners of Crawford College‚ said they were delighted to host these elite institutions again this year.

He said this was where the institutions will be presenting their offerings and inform students and students invited from other schools on their particular characters‚ options and application processes.

Douglas said while SA had many world-class public universities and private higher education institutions‚ the opportunity to study at these leading universities has seen several Crawford College students excel on the global stage.