South Africa

Alleged murderers of beloved Chatsworth principal appear in court

03 October 2017 - 11:59 By Jeff Wicks
Retired principal Gona Pillay was murdered during an armed robbery at her home.
Retired principal Gona Pillay was murdered during an armed robbery at her home.

Three men accused of the murder of beloved retired Chatsworth principal Gona Pillay appeared briefly in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Real estate agent Basil Underhill‚ Jnr‚ Fred “Boy” Msomi and Braveman Underhill were held in custody ahead of their formal application for bail.

The 63-year-old woman and her husband Logie were attacked in their Silverglen home two weeks ago. It is understood that the trio‚ along with a fourth suspect who remains at large‚ had conned their way into the Pillays’ home under the auspices of buying it.

The men then produced knives and attacked the couple‚ with Pillay eventually dying in the bathroom while her husband managed to press the panic button‚ alerting their private security company.

They will appear in court again next Tuesday.

Popular Durban principal murdered in her home

Former pupils of a Chatsworth school‚ south of Durban‚ are reeling in shock at the murder of a retired principal during an armed robbery at her home.
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Three Indian students crushed by train while taking selfies World
  2. Zimbabwe arrests journalist over Grace Mugabe 'used' underwear Africa
  3. Walkers to go ‘blind’ to raise awareness for the visually impaired South Africa
  4. Risk of Madagascar plague outbreak spreading in region: WHO Africa
  5. Grenades thrown at homes of Ugandan MPs opposed to extending president's rule Africa

Latest Videos

ANC KwaZulu-Natal lives to fight another day
"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
X