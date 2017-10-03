Three men accused of the murder of beloved retired Chatsworth principal Gona Pillay appeared briefly in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Real estate agent Basil Underhill‚ Jnr‚ Fred “Boy” Msomi and Braveman Underhill were held in custody ahead of their formal application for bail.

The 63-year-old woman and her husband Logie were attacked in their Silverglen home two weeks ago. It is understood that the trio‚ along with a fourth suspect who remains at large‚ had conned their way into the Pillays’ home under the auspices of buying it.

The men then produced knives and attacked the couple‚ with Pillay eventually dying in the bathroom while her husband managed to press the panic button‚ alerting their private security company.

They will appear in court again next Tuesday.