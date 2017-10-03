Disabled passengers traumatised after bus attack by Cape Town mob

Four disabled Capetonians are "traumatised and shocked" after their vehicle came under attack on Monday evening.

They were travelling in one of the city's Dial-a-Ride vehicles when they were targeted by a mob. The service is for people with special needs who cannot use conventional public transport.

The vehicle was pelted with stones and came to a standstill on the corner of Symphony Way and Stellenbosch Arterial. "Inside‚ four commuters with special needs were sitting strapped in their seats with nowhere to go‚" said the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport‚ Brett Herron.

"I am shocked and horrified by this attack. I cannot begin to imagine the fear these commuters must have felt while being attacked - three of them are wheelchair users and one commuter is blind."