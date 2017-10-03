South Africa

Fear rules in Marikana

Gang rule: 'If you don't have money, they rape you,' says resident

03 October 2017 - 07:01 By Aphiwe Deklerk
ON GUARD Marikana was the scene of 11 killings at the weekend Picture: Ruvan Boshoff
Fear stalks the streets of Marikana informal settlement in Cape Town after criminal gangs mowed down 11 residents who had dared to stand up to them.

"We don't know where we are going to sleep tonight," said Gift*, a resident.

Residents complained to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato on Monday that the number of police patrols decreased after 10pm, leaving the community to fend for itself.

WATCH | 'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear

"[Tsotsis] usually say: 'We know on the first of the month everyone has money.' You have to keep R100 or R200 so when they get here, you have something to give them.

"If you don't have money, they rape you. It's as if they need to get anything out of you."

Gift was speaking to The Times after a bloody weekend in which 11 people were shot dead - allegedly by gangsters in retaliation for vigilante killings in the settlement. It is reported that 23 people have been killed in the area in September alone.

Community members allegedly lynched 12 suspected gangsters between September 12 and 25.

Like dozens of others, Gift will be spending the night at Lower Crossroads, a nearby settlement. "We sleep there and come back in the morning to check if our things are still there," she said.

Lucky Mfama, who lives near the scene of the shootings, said the killers had knocked on his door moments after the incidents.

"I was shocked . my girlfriend suggested we lie on the floor," said Mfama.

 But Plato assured the community the police were on top of things.

"I urge each and every community member or community leader, if you have any information, please provide it to the police."

*Not her real name

