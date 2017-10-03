Fear rules in Marikana

Fear stalks the streets of Marikana informal settlement in Cape Town after criminal gangs mowed down 11 residents who had dared to stand up to them.

"We don't know where we are going to sleep tonight," said Gift*, a resident.

Residents complained to Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato on Monday that the number of police patrols decreased after 10pm, leaving the community to fend for itself.

