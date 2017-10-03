The City of Johannesburg is struggling to enforce by-laws that will eliminate dancers‚ jugglers and window washers from street intersections.

These hustlers are increasingly becoming a nuisance in many intersections of the City of Johannesburg and the council has very few options to deal with them.

The Times spoke to some of the dancers on the streets of Joburg who said they make as much as R2‚500 a day from their moves.

But this fortune is made in contravention of by-laws that prohibit loitering on the streets and standing in the middle of the road.

Each time the city arrests these people‚ they are taken to the police station and police release them as their crime is not deemed serious.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department‚ which launched Operation Ke Mo Lao (It Is Law) in 2015 in a bid to clear the street intersections‚ says its efforts have been fruitless.

“The biggest problem we have is that the instructions from national police are that there is nothing they can do; that crime is not classified as a serious crime‚” said spokesperson Edna Mamonyane.

“When our officers drop them at the police station‚ the police just let them go.”