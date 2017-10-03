'KPMG, do right thing'

KPMG must do more to salvage its reputation in South Africa, said SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago this week.

In an interview with London's Financial Times, Kganyago warned that failure to do so could imperil the global accountancy firm's international business.

KPMG SA is embroiled in the Gupta scandal, which has already forced the resignation of its top management team and caused at least three clients to drop the firm as their auditor and others to consider doing so.

Kganyago said KPMG had taken "a step in the right direction" by committing to an inquiry into its activities. But he urged that the inquiry should be genuinely independent and that results should be made public.

He also appeared to call for resignations from consultancy McKinsey's South African management team, saying that other companies implicated had taken similar action. "We hope McKinsey will do the right thing soon."

McKinsey & Company SA have been accused of working with a firm linked to the Guptas in order to secure state contracts.