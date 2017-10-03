South Africa

KZN cops prepare for terror outbreak in massive simulation exercise

03 October 2017 - 12:47 By Jeff Wicks
In the wake of one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history‚ South Africa’s own law enforcement agencies will be tested in a terror simulation exercise on Tuesday night.

It is understood that bombings‚ mass shootings and hostage situations will see police units from across the city and province put through their paces.

So the sound of low-flying aircraft‚ gunfire and explosions should not have anyone alarmed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the exercise was planned as part of the Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (JOINTS).

“These exercises will be conducted between 6pm tonight‚ 3 October 2017 until 6am tomorrow‚ 4 October 2017. The purpose of these exercises is to enable proper coordination between critical security role-players as well as to enable these role-players to hone in on their skills to deal with any eventuality that may arise‚” she said.

“Residents are advised that simulations will entail the use of aircrafts‚ explosives and firearms and should not be alarmed should they hear any explosions‚ gunshots etc. This is not the first such exercise being conducted in the country and it will not be the last.”

