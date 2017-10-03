Nelson Mandela University students protest after rape and robbery

Nelson Mandela University students protested on Tuesday morning after violent attacks on students at one of the Port Elizabeth institution's campuses.

A 25-year-old student was raped and her friend stabbed in the computer lab at the Second Avenue campus on Monday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) was investigating a case of rape and robbery.

“The students were threatened with a pair of scissors. They were robbed of their cellphones and wallets. One of the students was allegedly raped in the lab‚” Naidu said.

“Thereafter the suspect made the two students carry the computer box and monitor outside. After jumping over the gate‚ he ordered them to pass the equipment to him. The suspect is unknown.”